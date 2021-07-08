Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 08.07.2021 | 11:26 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sherni Bellbottom Haseen Dillruba Toofan Sooryavanshi
follow us on

Robert Downey Jr. mourns father Robert Downey Sr’s demise at the age of 85

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Robert Downey Sr., director of the countercultural satire Putney Swope and the father of actor Robert Downey Jr., passed away on July 7 in New York. Downey Jr. posted on Instagram after the tragic news that read, “Last night, dad passed peacefully in his sleep after years of enduring the ravages of Parkinson’s…he was a true maverick filmmaker.”

Robert Downey Jr. mourns father Robert Downey Sr's demise at the age of 85

He added that, according to his stepmother's calculations, she and his father were happily married for just over 2000 years. "According to my stepmom’s calculations, they were happily married for just over 2000 years. Rosemary Rogers-Downey, you are a saint, and our thoughts and prayers are with you,” the actor added.

Downey Sr.'s filmmaking career started in the '60s with his indie projects. He later worked on big-budget films like Greaser’s Palace (1972) and Up the Academy (1980). He also appeared in Boogie Nights (1997), Magnolia (1999), and Tower Heist (2011). He was also featured in the film 'To Live and Die in L.A.', played the role of a studio manager in 'Boogie Nights.'

The Father and son duo also appeared in several films including 1988's Johnny Be Good. Born in New York City in 1936 as Robert Elias Jr., he later changed his surname to Downey.

Downey Sr. is also survived by his wife, bestselling author Rosemary Rogers.

Also Read: Robert Downey Jr mourns tragic death of longtime assistant and close friend Jimmy Rich; Chris Evans expresses grief 

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Karan Johar distributes 100 ration kits to…

Tisca Chopra donates 1500 Kgs of rice…

Huma Qureshi along with Save the Children…

High Court disposes of Kangana Ranaut’s…

Producer Firoz Nadiadwala helps Mumbai…

After Manikarnika, Kangana Ranaut to direct…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification