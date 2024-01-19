Delhi HC summons T-Series and Netflix in Animal OTT dispute after Cine1 Studios alleges breaches and seeks to restrain streaming release.

As per a report by ANI, the Delhi High Court has summoned T-Series and Netflix India in response to a lawsuit filed by Cine1 Studios Private Limited, a co-producer of Ranbir Kapoor's recently released film Animal. The suit seeks to restrain the film's release on any streaming or satellite platform until its claims are addressed.

Cine1 alleges contractual breaches by T-Series, claiming they failed to consult or obtain consent for various aspects, including pre-teaser release, credits, marketing, and final cost disclosure. Additionally, they accuse T-Series of failing to share details of agreements made with Netflix India for internet rights and Sony Pictures Networks India for satellite rights.

T-Series, represented by Senior Advocate Amit Sibal, disputes these claims, stating that an August 2022 amendment agreement saw Cine1 relinquish all intellectual property and derivative rights for Rs 2.6 crores.

The court, presided over by Justice Sanjeev Narula, admitted the suit and issued summons to both defendants. They are directed to file written statements and affidavits, with the plaintiff filing a reply and rejoinder if necessary. Case completion and evidence marking are scheduled for March 15, followed by issue framing at a later date.

Further submissions are set for January 22, where legal teams will present their arguments in detail.

