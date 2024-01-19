Rashmika Mandanna, the star of the recent box office hit Animal, has spoken out in defence of its controversial director, Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Mandanna, who played Geetanjali in the film, acknowledges the criticism Vanga has faced for the treatment of her character throughout the film. However, she believes that Vanga's unique vision and unwavering commitment to his storytelling are his defining strengths.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Mandanna shed light on Vanga's creative process, stating: "That man just functions differently. I don't know how he thinks, what he eats or what he does. But with Animal you saw, 'Oh, this is what the audience likes, this is what we like showing the audience, this is the story that we want to maintain.'"

She highlights the potential within this approach, especially with the upcoming sequel, Animal Park. She asserted, "Now, we have the whole universe. We can play around with whatever we want with Animal Park. So, it's exciting. And the things that he told me… He's like, 'Man, I am going to have a blast in Animal Park,' and he is that man who enjoys making films."

Mandanna further defends Vanga against criticism, arguing that he doesn't compromise his artistic vision for popular acceptance. "He's just like, 'This is the story I want to say,' and he sticks by it. He doesn't change according to what people want him to change. So, I love that. I think that man should be protected, and he has to be like that for the rest of his life," she said.

Despite the controversy surrounding Animal, the film ultimately achieved commercial success, exceeding Rs 900 crore at the global box office. Speaking of the cast, besides Mandanna, it also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. It was released on December 1, 2023.

