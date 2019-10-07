Bollywood Hungama

Deepika Padukone to throw a wrap up bash for Ranveer Singh’s ’83 crew, sends personalized invites

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

After months of shooting in London, Ranveer Singh kick-started the Mumbai schedule of Kabir Khan directed ’83 with wife Deepika Padukone and other team members. And the film will be wrapped up on October 7. The shoot included some patchwork that will be completed today.

Deepika Padukone to throw a wrap up bash for Ranveer Singh's '83 crew, sends personalized invites

Ranveer Singh is stepping into the shoes of former Indian Cricket Captain Kapil Dev as Kabir Khan gears up to tell the story of India’s glorious win at the 1983 World Cup. Deepika Padukone wanted to throw a bash for the entire team of ’83 who’ve worked hard on the film. She has sent everyone personally handwritten letters.

The message reads, “Member of team ’83, Over the last several months iconic moments have been relieved and memories have been etched in our hearts forever.

I am beyond proud to be a part of a team that is driven by love, passion, enthusiasm and eternally grateful for your contribution.

And for this, I would like to invite you to a celebration!

Lots of Love,

Deepika Padukone”

Post the wrap up, the makers of ’83 plan to unveil Ranveer Singh’s another look and this time it will be the iconic Natraj Shot at the Turn Bridge Wells ground. The cricketer had scored 175 runs against Zimbabwe in 1983.

Touted to be the biggest sports film, ’83 is slated to hit the screens on 10 April, 2020 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

