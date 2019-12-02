Bollywood Hungama

Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak trailer to release around December 10

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

By now we all know that Deepika Padukone who was last seen in Padmaavat will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s film Chhapaak. However, with the film slated to hit screens on January 10, there have been little promotions of the film, unlike conventional Bollywood releases. Now Bollywood Hungama has learnt that the trailer/ teaser of the film will be unveiled around December 10.

Commenting on the same a source close to the film says, “Since the film will release on January 10, the trailer will release a month before that. So expectedly the trailer will release around December 10. Though there has been no official announcement, expect something soon.” Interestingly, with the trailer/ teaser of Chhapaak releasing around December 10, the makers of the film will be left with around a month to promote the venture.

As for the film itself, Chhapaak is directed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Deepika Padukone and Meghna Gulzar in collaboration with Fox Star Studios. It stars Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey, and is based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

Also Read: Here’s when the trailer of Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak will hit the internet

More Pages: Chhapaak Box Office Collection

