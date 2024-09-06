comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 06.09.2024 | 6:41 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Stree 2 Khel Khel Mein Vedaa Singham Again Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 Baby John
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh seek blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple ahead of Baby’s arrival

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh seek blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple ahead of Baby’s arrival

en Bollywood News Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh seek blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple ahead of Baby’s arrival

Bollywood's power couple prepare for parenthood, set to welcome their first child later this month.
By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are gearing up for a new and exciting phase in their lives as they prepare to welcome their first child. With the due date approaching later this month, the couple made a heartfelt visit to the revered Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai to seek blessings ahead of the big day.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh seek blessings at Siddhivinayak Temple ahead of Baby’s arrival

A spiritual visit before parenthood
The soon-to-be parents were seen arriving at the temple together. Ranveer Singh donned a traditional off-white kurta-pyjama set, while Deepika Padukone looked stunning in an elegant emerald green saree. The couple greeted everyone around them with warmth as they made their way into the temple. Security personnel ensured a smooth visit as the couple took a moment for prayer and reflection during this significant time in their lives.

Baby’s arrival soon
Deepika and Ranveer first announced their pregnancy in February this year, and fans have been eagerly waiting for the latest updates ever since. According to reports, the couple is expected to welcome their baby on September 28. Their temple visit has only added to the anticipation as the countdown to their new chapter as parents.

Deepika’s extended maternity break
As Deepika Padukone prepares for motherhood, reports suggest that she will be taking an extended break from work. Her last appearance was in the film Kalki 2898 AD, and she plans to return to the big screen in March 2025.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone flaunts her baby bump in heartwarming maternity shoot pictures; Ranveer Singh adores her

Tags : , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh seek…

EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan’s Paani Foundation,…

Katrina Kaif becomes Xiaomi India's brand…

EXCLUSIVE: Fardeen Khan gives out details of…

Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani starrer Don 3…

Ayushmann Khurrana reaps 400% profit from…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer | FAQ
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification