Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are gearing up for a new and exciting phase in their lives as they prepare to welcome their first child. With the due date approaching later this month, the couple made a heartfelt visit to the revered Siddhivinayak temple in Mumbai to seek blessings ahead of the big day.

A spiritual visit before parenthood

The soon-to-be parents were seen arriving at the temple together. Ranveer Singh donned a traditional off-white kurta-pyjama set, while Deepika Padukone looked stunning in an elegant emerald green saree. The couple greeted everyone around them with warmth as they made their way into the temple. Security personnel ensured a smooth visit as the couple took a moment for prayer and reflection during this significant time in their lives.

Baby’s arrival soon

Deepika and Ranveer first announced their pregnancy in February this year, and fans have been eagerly waiting for the latest updates ever since. According to reports, the couple is expected to welcome their baby on September 28. Their temple visit has only added to the anticipation as the countdown to their new chapter as parents.

Deepika’s extended maternity break

As Deepika Padukone prepares for motherhood, reports suggest that she will be taking an extended break from work. Her last appearance was in the film Kalki 2898 AD, and she plans to return to the big screen in March 2025.

