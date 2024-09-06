EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan’s Paani Foundation, Nikhil Kamath’s Zerodha Cares and Mahaveer Jain come together to support #Stop, a need of the hour initiative

Aamir Khan’s Paani Foundation, Rainmatter Foundation by Zerodha and Mahaveer Jain have come together to support a need of the hour initiative called #Stop. The one-minute video, which calls for action, is created by Sanjeev.

Sanjeev exclusively told Bollywood Hungama, “The short is about destruction of nature at the hands of humans. The felling of trees starts a domino effect. Deforestation leads to landslides and disturbed weather patterns. The pollution all over triggered an avalanche. The dirty ice melts into streams while reddened rivers and waterfalls mix into the sea. Spills and tsunami ultimately reach the iceshelves. The idea is to show how global warming is drowning the world in blood.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mahaveer Jain (@mahaveerjainfilms)

Sanjeev continued, “All of the above mentioned is just visuals, the only language being the eerie wailing of mother nature. The short ends with just one word - #Stop.”

The impactful video was also uploaded on the Instagram handle of Mahaveer Jain Films today, that is, September 6. It is also produced by Mahaveer Jain Films.

Aamir Khan’s Paani Foundation, meanwhile, is a non-profit, non-governmental organization which is active in the area of drought prevention and watershed management in the state of Maharashtra.

Rainmatter Foundation & Zerodha Cares of Kamath brothers is committed to a better world and works in areas of sanitation, education, healthcare, environment, etc.

