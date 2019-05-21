Deepika Padukone to join Ranveer Singh for a WORKATION in London on ’83 sets

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have been married for almost six months now and both have been extremely busy post the wedding. While Deepika Padukone is currently tied up with her brand endorsements, making public appearances at high profile red carpets and filming for her movie Chhapaak, hubby Ranveer Singh has been training intensely for the Kapil Dev biopic ‘83.

Just as his Dharamshala and Chandigarh prep is done, he is slated to leave for London on May 23 for a crucial schedule at the world famous Lords Stadium. It is touted that Deepika will join him there for a nice summer getaway. Anyway, the two have not had the time to take time off in a longish time and this would be a nice opportunity for them, it is touted.

Director Kabir Khan planned for a three month long extensive schedule for the movie and this is the most interesting, challenging and crucial bit of the film as Kapil Dev and his team of boys lifted the World Cup right at the Lords in 1983, creating history.

Post ’83, the actor will be seen in Karan Johar’s Takht which boasts of an ensemble cast including Kareena Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar and Alia Bhatt. DP is currently acting and producing Chhapaak based on the acid attack victim survivor Laxmi Agarwal.

