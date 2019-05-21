Vivek Oberoi – Aishwarya Rai Bachchan meme controversy: The actor DELETES tweet, apologises for hurting sentiments of women

Vivek Oberoi has been rocking the headlines since he shared a rather controversial meme about Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, her alleged ex-boyfriend Salman Khan and her husband Abhishek Bachchan on twitter. Since then, there has been a barrage of tweets calling the PM Narendra Modi biopic actor out for his ‘distasteful and offensive’ act. In fact, the National Council Of Women (NCW) also sent a notice to Oberoi for involving a minor (Aaradhya Bachchan) in the meme.

Vivek then gave an interview to ANI where he said that he WON’T apologize because he just shared a funny meme and had not intended to offend Rai or any woman for that matter. A few hours into this, Oberoi has finally deleted the tweet and has written an apology for every woman who he hurt with his act.

Oberoi took to Twitter to write, “Sometimes what appears to be funny and harmless at first glance to one, may not be so to others. I have spent the last 10 years empowering more than 2000 underprivileged girls, I cant even think of being disrespectful to any woman ever.”

He added, “Even if one woman is offended by my reply to the meme, it calls for remedial action. Apologies. Tweet deleted.”

For the uninitiated, Vivek’s earlier tweet had a rather offensive jibe on his failed relationship with Rai in reference to the Lok Sabha 2019 general elections result.

