Anyone who is familiar with the script of Kabir Khan’s sports drama ’83 would know that there is little room for female representation in the plot. It is essentially devoted to portraying the legendary Kapil Dev’s historic win at the 1983 World Cup, while the other cricketers on the field are the secondary driving-force of the story.

So what made the exceptionally choosy Deepika Padukone (she has said no to over 130 scripts during the last one year) say yes to playing Kapil Dev’s wife Roma in ’83? Was it her husband Ranveer Singh’s presence in the film?

Nah! Sources say it is just a guest appearance. “Deepika agreed to do it because she was paid her full market price for an extended cameo. In all likelihood she is going to be billed a guest star in ’83,” says the source.

Enjoy the Ranveer-Deepika pair’s presence in ’83 when it hits theatres. You won’t be seeing this real-life couple in any other film in the near future. Deepika and Ranveer have taken a joint decision to not take up any film together unless the offer is really worth it. Familiarity, as we all know, tempts audiences out of the theatre.

