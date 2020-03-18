Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 18.03.2020 | 11:26 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Angrezi Medium Sooryavanshi Baaghi 3 Thappad 83 Gulabo Sitabo
follow us on

Pooja Hegde hikes her fee for Salman Khan’s film

BySubhash K. Jha

Salman Khan is looking for new romantic leads he has not worked with before. So for now it is goodbye to the Katrinas and Sonakshis who are seen frequently in the Superstar’s company on screen. Sources close to Salman say he is now looking at pairing himself with the newer talent. Hence it is Disha Patani in his next release Radhe. Salman had worked with Disha in Bharat where she had a cameo. Now she’s cast in a full-fledged role opposite Salman in Radhe.

Pooja Hegde hikes her fee for Salman Khan's film
Now comes the news that Pooja Hedge has been cast with Salman in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Pooja has figured in two massive hits recently. Housefull 4 in Hindi and Ala Vaikunthapurramloo in Telugu. Following these two blockbusters Ms Hegde has duly hiked her price.

Says a source, “She’s being paid four times more for Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali by producer Sajid Nadiadwala than she was for Housefull 4. And rightly so, since the entertainment market is success-driven and the leading men hike their prices after a hit. Why should boys have all the fun?”

Also Read: Amid coronavirus outbreak, Pooja Hegde flies to Georgia to shoot for Prabhas starrer

More Pages: Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , ,
Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Producers Guild of India sets up a relief…

Radhika Madan feels actors do not give…

"I urge film fraternity to stay home and…

After a production house registers the title…

Coronavirus scare: Filmmakers and producers…

Coronavirus scare: Karan Johar led Dharma…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification