It is worth mentioning here that Shah Rukh Khan is also the face of Hyundai.

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone has become the brand ambassador of Hyundai, a Korean automaker.

Deepika Padukone becomes brand ambassador for Hyundai

“We are thrilled to onboard the incredibly talented, global Indian icon Deepika Padukone as our brand ambassador. Her magnetic charm and illustrious career perfectly aligns with Hyundai Motor India's young and dynamic brand. Deepika's influence extends beyond the silver screen, resonating with a diverse audience, especially the vibrant youth,” said Hyundai Motor India Ltd COO Tarun Gang, as per a report by PTI.

He further added, “Together with Deepika, we look forward to accelerating towards new horizons and creating a powerful narrative that inspires the next generation of automotive enthusiasts.”

In addition to this, the company, in a statement, said, “Her association adds a touch of star power, emphasising Hyundai's commitment to style, performance and an unparalleled driving experience. Deepika Padukone's 16-year career in Indian cinema spans over 30 movies, including XXX: Return of Xander Cage which aligns seamlessly with Hyundai's goals. This partnership promises a mutually beneficial tie-up, leveraging her strong emotional bond with the Indian audience making her an ideal brand ambassador of Hyundai Motor India.”

Meanwhile, Deepika commented, “I am absolutely delighted to join forces with Hyundai, an iconic name synonymous with innovation and excellence in the automotive industry. It is an honour to be associated with a brand that has a rich legacy of crafting vehicles that have not only stood the test of time, but have also set benchmarks for performance and style.”

Also Read: Deepika Padukone graces the cover of India Today’s 48th Anniversary issue

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.