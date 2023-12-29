comscore
BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Varun Dhawan’s Dulhania 3 to go on floors in 2024; Karan Johar likely to launch a fresh face opposite Varun

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Varun Dhawan is one of the most successful actors in the space of romantic comedies and the actor has won over the heart of the audience with Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Come 2024 and Varun is all set to be a Dulha again. According to our highly placed sources, Varun Dhawan is all set to reunite with director Shashank Khaitan for the third installment of the Dulhania franchise.

"Varun, Shashank, and Karan Johar have discussed several ideas for Dulhania 3 and have finally locked one. The film is all set to go on floors at the end of 2024 and the makers have begun the hunt for a new actress to play Dulhania to Varun. There is a high chance for Karan and Varun to launch a fresh face with the new Dulhania film," a source told Bollywood Hungama exclusively.

The Dulhania franchise is synonymous with Varun and Alia Bhatt, but this time around, the franchise is set to get a makeover with a new actress coming on board. "The film will go on floors by the end of 2024 once Varun Dhawan wraps up shooting for his father, David Dhawan's next film produced by Ramesh Taurani," the source told us further.

David Dhawan and Varun Dhawan's comedy film will go on floors in March, whereas Dulhania film kicks off by year-end. "Karan is also very excited to complete the Dulhania trilogy with his Student," the source told us.

Also Read: Karan Johar hits back at troll suggesting a “Bahu” for his mom’s “time pass”; says “My mother co-parents my children with me”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

