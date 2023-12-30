Hiranis says he has several half-written scripts for Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi starrer and he is yet to work on those for third installment.

In 2003, filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani released his iconic comedy film Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. Starring Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi, the characters of Munna and Circuit became iconic. This was followed by the 2006 sequel Lage Raho Munna Bhai which also featured Vidya Balan. However, there has been no update on Munna Bhai 3, which fans eagerly are waiting for.

Rajkumar Hirani breaks silence on Munna Bhai 3: “I have 5 half-written scripts”

In a recent conversation with ANI, Rajkumar Hirani said, “Munna Bhai ke sath humesha mera struggle yehi raha hai ki pichli do films itni achi ban gayi hai ki mere paas 5 aadhi likhi scripts abhi tak padi huyi hai (The struggle with this film is that the first two films were so well made and I have five half-written scripts. I feel that if I don’t reach the level of those two films, I won’t be able to make the third one. I have one story that can be made but some stories get outdated so only time will tell.)”

“Meri aksar baat hoti rehti hai Sanju (Sanjay Dutt) se. Woh kehta hai ki ek banani chahiye. Abhi yeh Dunki khatam huyi hai toh ab main kholunga pitara purani kahaniyon ka. Mann toh hai ki ek Munna Bhai aur banani hai par kab woh mujhe abhi nahin pata (Sanju and I often discuss about Munna Bhai 3. He also tells me to make it. Dunki just finished…now I will go through the collection of the old stories that I have. I really want to make Munna Bhai 3 but I don’t know when),” he continued.

Meanwhile, Rajkumar Hirani released Dunki on December 21 starring Shah Rukh Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu, and Boman Irani among others.

