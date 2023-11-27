comscore
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Deepak Tijori CLAIMS Mohit Suri’s directorial debut Zeher was his idea; calls it “First betrayal of his second career”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Deepak Tijori CLAIMS Mohit Suri’s directorial debut Zeher was his idea; calls it “First betrayal of his second career”

en Bollywood News Deepak Tijori CLAIMS Mohit Suri’s directorial debut Zeher was his idea; calls it “First betrayal of his second career”

Mohit Suri started his career as a director with Mahesh Bhatt’s film Zeher, which was released in 2005.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Actor and filmmaker Deepak Tijori has recently made a shocking claim. In a recent interview, Tijori accused director Mohit Suri of “betraying” him while stating that the latter’s directorial debut, Zeher, was originally his idea. For the unversed, Zeher, starring Emraan Hashmi, Shamita Shetty, and Udita Goswami, was based on the Hollywood film Out Of Time.

In a conversation with Bollywood Thikana, the Pehla Nasha actor said, “I wanted to work with Mahesh Bhatt. I went to narrate the film to him, while he was on the treadmill. He heard me for like 15-20 minutes and then he said, 'I did not enjoy it. Forget it.’” He also added that his idea was the unofficial remake of Out Of Time.

Tijori recalled meeting Suri while walking out of Bhatt’s room, and four days later, Anurag Basu informed him that Bhatt liked the idea of remaking Out Of Time. However, instead of Tijori, the filmmaker decided to give it to Suri. He also mentioned that during that time he was looking to restart his career in the industry as a director.

The actor-turned-director said, “I felt so much anger because I thought of the Bhatts as family. I mean, this is my second career, and this is my life. The first betrayal of my second career, and such a big betrayal. And since then, until today, he has never come in front of me and admitted that he betrayed me in this way.”

Deepak continued and added, “Zeher, his first film. That was my idea. But if he had just called once, you know. If he had just told me what he did. What difference would it have made? I was working with Udita [Goswami] in Fox. I wanted to tell her. But eventually, they got married and they are happy. I am happy for them. But I just feel that.”

Coming to the professional front, Tijori's last directorial project was Do Lafzon Ki Kahani, which was released in 2016. Meanwhile, Mohit Suri's last release was the sequel to his film, Ek Villain titled Ek Villain Returns.

Also Read: Deepak Tijori turns 62: Pooja Bhatt pens a heartwarming note for Sadak co-star; says, “You make my life richer”

More Pages: Zeher Box Office Collection

