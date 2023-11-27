In this role, Sonu Sood will take center stage in the brand’s promotional and marketing activity.

Sparsh CCTV, a leading player in the field of video surveillance and security, has been on the forefront in the country with its multiple applications. Sparsh has on boarded popular Bollywood star & philanthropist Sonu Sood as its brand ambassador. The partnership has formed as a result of seamless alignment of Sonu’s image and body of work with the brand’s philosophy. Sonu will feature in Sparsh’s first national campaign that delivers a strong, positive and hopeful message to the people of India.

Sonu Sood becomes the brand ambassador of Sparsh CCTV

Commenting on the association, Sanjeev Sehgal, Founder & MD – Sparsh said “We are very excited to partner with Sonu Sood as the face of Sparsh. This strategic move perfectly resonates with our brand’s ethos and we aim to reinforce our commitment to serving our nation with trust, honesty and unwavering commitment. Sonu’s multifaceted talent and dedication towards his craft and social causes continue to solidify his status as a superstar.”

Commenting on the collaboration, actor Sonu Sood said “This partnership is an extension of my dedication and love for my country. I’ve always recognized and supported made in India brands. I’m thrilled to be affiliated with Sparsh CCTV cameras providing the country with the finest products and ensuring everyone’s safety.”

A legacy brand that manufactured the first ever Made in India CCTV camera in the year 2008, to being a key contributor to the country’s largest surveillance solutions across most critical sectors like railways, roadways, airports, homeland security, industry 4.0, 5G telecom and defense – Sparsh has come a long way indeed.

