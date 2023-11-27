To coincide with its release, director Mehreen Jabbar and actor Maha Hasan will be present at the festival on Sunday, December 3.

Following its success at the Chicago South Asian Film Festival, Applause Entertainment and Zindagi’s drama series, Farar, directed by Mehreen Jabbar and featuring Sarwat Gilani, Mariam Saleem & Maha Hasan is poised to extend its international journey by gracing the US East Coast at the upcoming DC South Asian Film Festival. Slated for a screening on December 3rd, this series, renowned for its compelling narrative and outstanding performances, continues to enthrall audiences on a global scale. To coincide with its release, director Mehreen Jabbar and actor Maha Hasan will be present at the festival on Sunday, December 3rd, hosted at the American University School of Communication Doyle-Forman Theater.

Presented by Applause Entertainment, a Zindagi original Farar, a 6-part series, tells the story of three independent women who are navigating the complexities of modern life. The series highlights the universal human experiences of friendship, love, and personal growth, while simultaneously tackling issues such as societal pressures, identity, taboos, and body shaming.

Mehreen Jabbar, acknowledged as one of Pakistan's foremost directors, expresses her excitement about the series premiering at the DC Film Festival, a city known for its vibrant South Asian community and a festival championing diverse storytelling. She notes, "The anticipation of our series premiering at the DC Film Festival is truly exciting. This dynamic city not only embraces a vibrant South Asian community but also hosts a festival known for championing diverse storytelling. In a time where divisions persist, it's uplifting to witness the union of two major South Asian nations in the spirit of storytelling at the DC festival."

The DC South Asian Festival stands out as a highly acclaimed cinematic celebration, held annually in the heart of the United States, Washington D.C. This festival, now in its 12th year, takes pride in showcasing and honouring the finest in alternative cinema from India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Tibet, and Sri Lanka. Farar, takes center stage as the only web series to be screened in the drama category, that delves into tangled relationships and individual evolution, promising to be a standout moment at the festival.

Talking about this noteworthy milestone, Shailja Kejriwal, Chief Creative Officer (Special Projects) at Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. said, “From Farar’s successful Chicago debut to its significant move to DCSAFF, it’s indeed been a remarkable journey. The Zindagi and Applause Entertainment partnership reflects our shared dedication to diverse narratives. We're excited to witness how the audiences embrace our storytelling heritage.”

