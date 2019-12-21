Bollywood Hungama

After De De Pyaar De and Marjaavaan, Rakul Preet Singh hopes to explore more script and content

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Rakul Preet Singh who started her acting career with South Indian films has now become a popular face in Bollywood as well. The actress is trying her best to balance her projects both down south and in Bollywood. 

Rakul had two releases in Bollywood this year. She first starred opposite Ajay Devgn in the film De De Pyaar  De which also featured Tabu. The actress was then seen in the multi-starrer Marjaavaan. In an interview with a daily, Rakul said that she got a good response this year after the release of her films and hopes to bag more Bollywood projects that help her explore more in terms of script and content. She further said that the projects that she has signed are quite interesting. 

Talking about her process of selecting a film, she said that there are several factors that influence her decision. She said that the situation is different for different films, sometimes it is the script and at times it is just about working with a particular actor. 

Meanwhile, Rakul Preet Singh has already started shooting for her yet-untitled project, a race-against-time thriller with Arjun Kapoor in Chandigarh. She will also be seen in the Kamal Hassan starrer Indian 2. The actress also has a Telugu film lined up which is tentatively titled SK14

Also Read: John Abraham to play a cameo role in Arjun Kapoor – Rakul Preet starrer untitled film!

