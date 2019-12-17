Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 17.12.2019 | 9:41 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Dabangg 3 Good Newwz Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior Mardaani 2 Pati Patni Aur Woh
follow us on

John Abraham to play a cameo role in Arjun Kapoor – Rakul Preet starrer untitled film!

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh have already started shooting for their cross-border love story almost a month ago. The film’s announcement took their fans by surprise and since this is the first time that the two will be seen together on-screen, they are very excited to work together. The Nikkhil Advani and John Abraham co-produced film is being directed by Kaashvie Nair.

There are reports of John Abraham playing a cameo in the film. Even though the film revolves around Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh’s characters, Neena Gupta and Kumud Mishra play pivotal roles in the film. Friend and co-producer Nikkhil asked John to play the role of young Kumud Mishra in a flashback scene and the Attack actor was happy to oblige.

John will begin shooting for his cameo in the film after he wraps the shoot of Satyameva Jayate 2. How excited are you to see John Abraham’s cameo in the film? Be sure to let us know.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: John Abraham to do three times more ACTION in Milap Zaveri’s Satyameva Jayate 2 as a cop VIGILANTE fighting corruption!

More Pages: Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh's Next Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Arjun Kapoor opens up about Aditya Chopra…

Panipat Box Office Collections: Despite…

Box Office: Panipat Day 7 in overseas

Box Office: Panipat Day 6 in overseas

EXCLUSIVE: Panipat makers opt for…

John Abraham to work with national award…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification