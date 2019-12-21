Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 21.12.2019 | 11:05 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Dabangg 3 Good Newwz Tanhaji – The Unsung Warrior Mardaani 2 Pati Patni Aur Woh
follow us on

Ananya Panday or Janhvi Kapoor, who will feature with Vijay Deverakonda in Fighter

BySubhash K. Jha

The big masala dosa that Puri Jagannath is putting together for Vijay Deverakonda threatens to get even bigger. We have it from reliable sources that the leading lady to lend heft to the Puri-Deverakonda combo is going to be either Ananya Pandey or Janhvi Kapoor.

Ananya Panday or Janhvi Kapoor, who will feature with Vijay Deverakonda in Fighter

Besides being Bollywood beauties the two ladies have one other factor in common. They are both protégées of Karan Johar who is a now a partner with Puri and his partner Charmi Kaur in Fighter.

A source close to the development says, “Fighter is not only being designed as a Vijay Deverakonda blockbuster it will also be Jagannath Puri’s comeback to Hindi cinema after his failed attempt with Bachchan Buddha Hoga Tera Baap 8 years ago. It is a big Telugu-Hindi film and they want a leading lady who can draw in the audiences alongside Vijay.”

Sources say Karan Johar has sounded off both the heroines. “It could be either Janhvi or Ananya, depending on whose dates match with Vijay. Persuading them wasn’t difficult at all for Karan. They’re both Vijay’s fans,” says the source.

Also Read: Karan Johar to co-produce Vijay Deverakonda starrer Fighter?

Tags : , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

After De De Pyaar De and Marjaavaan, Rakul…

Deepika Padukone to share screen with Alia…

Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan,…

With 9.5 million followers, Jacqueline…

Riteish Deshmukh thought he will NEVER get…

Nikamma: Shilpa Shetty unveils her first…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification