The highly anticipated sequel of Rian Johnson’s mystery film Knives Out 2, starring Daniel Craig, is expected to stream on Netflix in later half of 2022.

According to Variety, the next installment of Daniel Craig as Private Detective Benoit Blanc in Knives Out 2, written and directed by Rian Johnson, is expected to release in theaters and the streaming platform in the last quarter of 2022. In addition, the film is expected to also make a festival run before its release, although it’s unknown which ones it’s expected to debut at.

The storyline surrounding the mystery film is kept under wraps. Daniel Craig will reprise his role as leading private detective Benoit Blanc, alongside the cast line-up of Kathryn Hahn, Ethan Hawke, Edward Norton, Dave Bautista, Kate Hudson, Janelle Monáe, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick and Madelyn Cline. The first film featured some of the biggest names just like the sequel film, including Chris Evans, Toni Collette, Ana de Armas, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and more.

As the first movie already received an Oscar for nomination for Best Original Screenplay in 2020, the sequel might just be another chance for the streaming giant to rake in those nominations and dominate the Oscar season once again this year, after having delivered Oscar-nominated content like Jane Campion’s The Power of the Dog, Adam McKay’s Don’t Look Up and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tick, Tick … Boom!

Rian Johnson, who is returning to write and direct the sequel, will also be producing alongside Ram Bergman under their T-Street banner. Johnson’s previous directing credits include Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Looper.

Also Read: Daniel Craig to become fourth James Bond actor to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.