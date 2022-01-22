Bollywood actress Bhagyashree's daughter Avantika Dassani will also be following the footsteps of her mother and brother Abhimanyu Dassani. Following her brother's debut with Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota, Avantika will now step into the industry with Rohan Sippy’s psychological thriller. The project also stars Huma Qureshi and Parambrata Chattopadhyay.

According to a report in a daily, Applause Entertainment is backrolling an upcoming series and the project is already on floors in Mumbai. The shoot reportedly began in November of last year. Avantika Dassani is essaying a complex character with a strong influence on the storyline. The project will debut on a leading digital platform later this year.

Rohan Sippy recently was the showrunner of Raveena Tandon and Parambrata Chattopadhyay-starrer mystery thriller Aaranyak which premiered on Netflix.

