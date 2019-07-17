Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 17.07.2019 | 7:04 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Super 30 Article 15 Kabir Singh Jabariya Jodi Saaho Arjun Patiala
follow us on

Dance India Dance: Malaika Arora to fill in for Kareena Kapoor Khan in an upcoming episode?

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Kareena Kapoor Khan has been keeping busy with her work schedule. The actress is juggling work between films and television. In May this year, Kareena made her Television debut as the judge on the reality show Dance India Dance. The show has rapper Raftaar and choreographer Bosco Martis as the co-judges. While the actress is busy shooting in London for Angrezi Medium, she has been flying back and forth to shoot for the episodes of the show.

Dance India Dance: Malaika Arora to fill in for Kareena Kapoor Khan in an upcoming episode?

But, it seems like she might miss one of the upcoming episodes. Two weeks ago, Bebo’s sister Karisma Kapoor came as the guest judge on the show to fill in for her. Now, it seems like Kareena’s BFF Malaika Arora will reportedly be taking her place in one of the episodes. Kareena flew back last week to shoot for the upcoming episode which had Arjun Patiala actors Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh as the guests. The episode will air in this weekend.

If Malaika Arora fills in for Kareena, it won’t be the first time she will act as the judge. She has done shows like Nach Baliye, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and India’s Got Talent

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan has three films in the pipeline – Dharma Productions’ Good News, Dinesh Vijan’s Angrezi Medium and Karan Johar’s Takht.

ALSO READ: Dance India Dance: Kareena Kapoor Khan is winning hearts as she dances to the beats of her song ‘Auntyji Auntyji’! [Watch video]

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Dhadak pair Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter…

Irrfan Khan will do only Angrezi Medium for…

SCOOP: Did you know? Badshah was offered…

Kareena Kapoor bags the cover of an…

Kuch Kuch Hota Hain to be screened at Indian…

Akshay Kumar becomes the only Indian actor…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification