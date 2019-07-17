Arbaaz Khan assures that there is NOTHING disrespectful or controversial about Sridevi Bungalow

Arbaaz Khan has been associated with Sridevi Bungalow which has been mired in many controversies. On asked about the same he said that almost 80 per cent of the movie was finished before he was approached and hence he had no role in the story.

He admitted that he had voiced his concern to them as he didn’t want to be associated with a project that may take undue advantage of something so unfortunate. But they guaranteed him that they weren’t doing anything wrong. They even told him that they had registered the title before the demise of Sridevi.

In addition to this, the makers sent him the press clippings and interviews of the cast where they had clarified their stand.

Arbaaz Khan recently revealed that Dabangg 3 shoot will be finished hopefully by September. As of now, the shoot is 60 per cent complete. The makers are all set to release the film on December 20, as announced by them earlier.

Also Read: Dabangg 3: Salman Khan to romance Mahesh Manjrekar’s younger daughter Saiee