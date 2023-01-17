Dahaad starring Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah, and Sohum Shah in the lead, has been selected for the Berlinale Series Competition. The show is set in a small, sleepy town in Rajasthan. An 8-part, a slow-burn crime drama that follows sub-inspector Anjali Bhaati and her colleagues at the local police station unravel a curious case.
Dahaad starring Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah to premiere at Berlin International Film Festival 2023, see first look
When a series of women are mysteriously found dead in public bathrooms, Sub-Inspector Anjali Bhaati is tasked with the investigation. At first, the deaths appear to be clear-cut suicides but as the cases unravel, Anjali begins to suspect that a serial killer is on the loose. What follows is a riveting game of cat and mouse between a seasoned criminal and an underdog cop as she pieces together evidence before another innocent woman loses her life.
Directed by Reema Kagti and Ruchika Oberoi, and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, and Farhan Akhtar, Dahaad is slated to release in 2023.
