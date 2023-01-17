Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan is all set to make a theatrical release in less than two weeks of time. The trailer of the film released on January 10, 2023 and was also screened on world’s tallest building Burj Khalifa in Dubai. As per the latest reports, the film is set to release on Prime Video in April this year.

For the film’s OTT version, the makers of Pathaan were asked to make necessary changes to the film by Delhi High Court on Monday. The court has asked Yash Raj Films (YRF) to add subtitles, close captioning and Hindi audio description for hearing and visually impaired people to equally benefit from the film on OTT platforms as per the Right of Persons with Disabilities Act 2016. It has also asked YRF to submit the changes to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) again for re-certification.

According to the Bar and Bench, the court asked the producers to submit the details by February 20. It also ordered the CBFC to take a decision by March 10. The court didn't give any directions to Pathaan's screening in theatres as the film is set to release on January 25, 2023. As per the reports, Pathaan will stream on Prime Video in April which is why the judge noted that the producers can make the changes by then. The court refused 'to pass any direction in respect of the theatrical release of Pathaan'.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan recently created huge buzz when its trailer was screened on the tallest building Burj Khalifa on Saturday. SRK witnessed the event in Dubai along with a huge crowd. The actor also struck his signature pose for the audience by extending his hands in air and leaning towards one side. The actor was also seen performing the hook step of one of the songs from the same film, along with saying few lines from the film.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Pathaan also stars Deepika Padukone, John Abraham, Dimple Kapadia, Ashutosh Rana. It is set to hit theatres worldwide on January 25, marking Shah Rukh's return to the silver screen after four years.

