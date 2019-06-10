Randeep Hooda borrows Amitabh Bachchan’s film title MARD for his next

Randeep Hooda is all set and raring to go as he has completed his part in the Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan starrer love story which is touted to be a remake of Love Aaj Kal. Up next, he has a movie titled Mard lined up which is targeted at the 2020 release and is helmed by Sai Kabir who directed Kangana Ranaut’s Revolver Rani.

The movie will portray 50 different shades of an Indian Man and will showcase Randeep as a quintessential to conventional Indian man. The makers are still on a look out for a heroine opposite him. No name has been finalised yet.

Rahul Mittra is producing the movie. The film showcases Randeep in a different avatars: loving, menacing, obnoxious and naïve.

