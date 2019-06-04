Bollywood Hungama
REVEALED: Details of Sudeep – Salman Khan’s face-off in Dabangg 3

BySubhash K. Jha

Prabhu Dheva who directs Salman Khan in the third film of the Dabangg series, has planned a huge hand-to-hand combat between Salman and the film’s antagonist played by the Kannada star Sudeep. Whether it would be a bare chest fist-fight like the one between Salman and Sonu Sood in Dabangg, remains to be seen.

But sources close to the project say the climactic combat would be “to die for”. “Prabhu Dheva’s action scenes are like choreographed dance numbers. He wants a rhythm, pace and grace in the face-off between Salman and Sudeep. It must not be the usual punch-fight where Hero throws 2 punches; Villain throws 1 punch…and so on. It should be raw authentic and as real as it gets,” says the source.

Adds Prabhu Dheva, “We’re definitely planning something major for the climax. Salman’s fans expect a Dabangg styled combat with the villain. But we have to be sure it doesn’t look like a repeat of what audiences have already seen in Dabangg and Dabangg 2.”

