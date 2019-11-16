The countdown for one of the most awaited releases of 2019, Dabangg 3 which features Salman Khan in his loved avatar of Chulbul Pandey, has started. As it is the norm for all big films, the trade is expecting the cop drama to take a solid start at the box-office, consolidating factors like the stardom of Salman along with the power of Dabangg franchise. Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learnt that Dabangg 3 will be Bollywood’s widest release till date by surpassing the previous record holder, Thugs of Hindostan. The Aamir Khan film, which released during the Diwali 2018 weekend, release on almost 5000 screens (4950 to be precise) in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

However, our sources confirm that Dabangg 3 is eyeing to release on 5400 screens across the country. “It is releasing in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada, and will easily be the biggest release for a Bollywood film. Sudeep’s presence has ensured ample of demand for the action entertainer in Karnataka, and the exhibitors are very keen to screen the film during the Christmas weekend,” revealed a source close to the development.

Even in Hindi, the release will be wide. “It marks the return of Salman Khan in an avatar that he is loved in by the masses, and the trailer has done its trick in the interiors. While most of the distributors focus on getting maximum showcasing in the metro cities and national multiplex chains, team Dabangg is making it a point to reach out to the least common denominator and ensure right show-casing in the small town as well,” the source informed, adding further that while most of the single screens in India open with the matinee show at 12 or 12.30 pm, talks are on to start the showcasing of Dabangg 3 from 9.30 am. “Plans are to get a lot of single screens have early shows starting from 9.30 am, which will help team Dabangg get five shows per single screen, as compared to the conventional template of four shows a day.”

The film’s story is written by Salman Khan, and the actor is taking keen interest in locking the final edit of the film too, thereby ensuring that the exhibitors at single screens don’t face the programming issue in running five shows. Dabangg 3 also features Sonakshi Sinha, Arbaaz Khan in pivotal roles and marks the acting debut of Mahesh Manjrekar’s daughter, Saiee. The film is slated to release on December 20.

