Last Updated 16.11.2019 | 1:58 PM IST

Lucy Liu joins the star cast of Anupam Kher starrer New Amsterdam and we can’t keep calm!

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Anupam Kher stars in an American series called New Amsterdam by NBC and it revolves around doctors. The show and Anupam Kher’s acting has really garnered a lot of appreciation and attention for all the right reasons. Anupam Kher is currently enjoying his time on the sets of New Amsterdam.

Lucy Liu joins the star cast of Anupam Kher starrer New Amsterdam and we can’t keep calm!

The veteran actor posted a picture with the Charlie’s Angels and Kill Bill fame actress Lucy Liu, who happens to be the newest addition to the cast. Anupam Kher posted a picture with the actress on his Instagram with the caption, “Extremely Happy to be working with one of the best, The one and only @lucyliu. I have always admired her wonderful performances. But to be directed by her feels so delightfully amazing. Jai Ho.????????????”

Take a look at it.

Also Read: Anupam Kher meets Robert De Niro, praises his work in The Irishman and Joker

