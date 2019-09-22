Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 22.09.2019 | 2:22 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Prassthanam War Dream Girl Chhichhore The Sky Is Pink Housefull 4
follow us on

Dabangg 3: Salman Khan and Kichcha Sudeep go shirtless in high octane face off sequence

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Salman Khan is currently on the last schedule of Dabangg 3. The film is supposed to be wrapped up soon. Just earlier this week, the actor and the antagonist Kichcha Sudeep filmed high octane action sequence in Mumbai. For the sequence, they recreated a stone quarry at a hilltop in Kandivali with a team of 300 junior artists and crew of 1000 people.

Dabangg 3: Salman Khan and Kichcha Sudeep go shirtless in high octane face off sequence

A team of 1000 people built the stone quarry over two weeks for the action sequence. With the help of experts and advance equipment, they filmed the sequences over the past few days under the direction of Prabhu Deva. Sudeep and Salman will be featuring shirtless in the climax scene. The stone quarry has a lot of significance in the story and that is why they put in so much efforts to recreate it.

Dabangg 3 stars Salman Khan, Kichcha Sudeep, Sonakshi Sinha, Pramod Khanna, Saiee Manjrekar, Mahesh Manjrekar among others. It is slated to release on December 20, 2019.

ALSO READ: Sultan meets Pehlwaan: Salman Khan and Kichcha Sudeep wrestle each other in this new photo

More Pages: Dabangg 3 Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

No kiss for Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer War…

EXCLUSIVE: Salman Khan and Akshay Kumar…

Salman Khan says Inshallah will happen but…

Dia Mirza to attend UNGA as UN Advocate for…

Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan gets his…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification