Sonakshi Sinha, who made an appearance on the game show Kaun Banega Crorepati recently, found herself at the target of memes and trolls after she couldn’t answer a question on Amitabh Bachchan‘s show. Sonakshi Sinha appeared on September 20th episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 to support a contestant from Rajasthan.

During the show, she was asked a question, “According to Ramayana, Hanuman fetched the Sanjeevani booti (herb) for whom?” The options were – Sugriva, Lakshmana, Sita and Rama. She got confused and asked for a lifeline due to which she faced the wrath of the trolls. Hashtags #YoSonakshiSoDumb were amongst the top trends in India.

Amitabh Bachchan himself could not stop himself from schooling her. “Aapke pitaji ka naam hai Shatrughan, aap jis ghar me rehti hain, uska naam hai Ramayana. Aapke jitne chacha hain, wo sab Ramayan se sambandhit hain, Aapko ye nahi pata ki Lakshman ke liye laaye they jadibooti? (Your father and uncles names are derived from Ramayan, you live in a house called Ramayana. How you not know for whom did Hanuman bring Jadibooti?)”

Sonakshi Sinha replied that she did not want to take the chance since she was nervous for the contestant. She said, “Mujhe laga tha, lekin mai inke liye bahut nervous thi to chance nahi lena chahti thi (I thought it should be Lakshman but did not want to take any chance).”

Even her mother Poonam Sinha, who was in the audience, laughed through the entire conversation.

After all the memes and trolling, Sonakshi tweeted Saturday afternoon, “Dear jaage hue trolls.I don’t even remember the Pythagoras theorem,Merchant of Venice,Periodic Table,Chronology of the Mughal Dynasty,aur kya kya yaad nahi woh bhi yaad nahi. Agar aapke paas koi kaam nahi aur Itna time hai toh please yeh sab pe bhi memes banao na. I love memes.”