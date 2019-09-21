Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 21.09.2019 | 10:03 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Prassthanam War Dream Girl Chhichhore The Sky Is Pink Housefull 4
follow us on

Nitesh Tiwari to hold a special screening of Chhichhore for students on World Suicide Prevention Day

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

The Nitesh Tiwari directorial Chhichhore has become a super hit at the box office and to celebrate the movie that has become a favorite of fans across the nation, the director-producer duo of Nitesh Tiwari and Sajid Nadiadwala have decided to hold a special screening for students in Kota on World Suicide Prevention Day to create awareness among students that suicide is not an option and that there are other ways.

Nitesh Tiwari to hold a special screening of Chhichhore for students on World Suicide Prevention Day

Nitesh Tiwari opened up about this decision in a recent interview, he shared, “Sajid sir and I made this film for a purpose that’s way bigger than box- office. While we are definitely pleased with the box- office numbers, it is more important for us that the message of the film reaches a wider audience. For this reason, we are keen to arrange special screenings for all educational hubs to make sure that all students watch the film, and hopefully, gain a more positive perspective towards life.”

Chhichhore is being deemed as a film which is the perfect blend of college induced nostalgia, the fun, the laughter, the mischief. The film centers on the two lives within a life span that a group of friends go through- the college life and the mid-life. The trailer has already received massive applause and is generating great excitement amongst the audience and making them uber nostalgic. The poster has already hit the right chord with the audience as it promises to take you down the memory lane and experience friendships once again!

Chhichhore marks the amalgamation of Sajid Nadiadwala and Fox Star Studios after they delivered the hits Judwaa 2 and Baaghi 2, together. Chhichhore is helmed by Dangal fame director Nitesh Tiwari and has become a box office success.

Also Read: “I will cherish this moment always”, says Tahir Raj Bhasin on delivering his first Rs 100 crore hit

More Pages: Chhichhore Box Office Collection , Chhichhore Movie Review

Tags : , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Chhichhore Box Office Collections: The…

Exclusive: Shraddha Kapoor and NOT Deepika…

BO update: New releases start slow at 10%

Chhichhore Box Office Collections -…

Chhichhore actor Varun Sharma says there is…

Sushant Singh Rajput and Jacqueline…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Bollywood Latest News
Bollywood Top Photos
New Latest Videos
Latest Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification