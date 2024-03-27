Crew song ‘Choli’: Original singer Ila Arun REACTS to remix of her iconic track; asks, “Why can’t they just create their own number?”

Veteran singer Ila Arun recently expressed her discontent with the inclusion of her vocals in the reimagined version of the iconic song ‘Choli Ke Peeche’ for the film Crew. While the song features Arun's original vocals, she claims she needed to be consulted or informed about the recreation beforehand.

In an interview with India Today, Arun revealed that the music company only contacted her five minutes before the song's launch to seek her "blessing." She felt "dumbfounded" by the entire process, which she considers "ethically wrong."

Despite having a positive relationship with the music label Tips, Arun stated that even prior consultation wouldn't have necessarily changed her participation. "I would be in no position to refuse," she stated, "but ethically, it's wrong. If they had just spoken to me about it, it would have felt good."

Arun went on to praise the original creators of ‘Choli Ke Peeche,’ including composers Laxmikant-Pyarelal, lyricist Anand Bakshi, and performers Madhuri Dixit and Neena Gupta. She questioned the need for recreation altogether, suggesting that creating new music for younger audiences might be a more constructive approach.

"They say it's a new thing to reach out to the younger generation. But why should we?" she asks. "You don't have to give them what they are looking for. Why can't they just create their own number?"

While the response to Arun's vocals in the remake has been positive, she maintains that the experience has left her shaken. She advocates for including original artists in the recreation process and ensuring they share in any profits generated by the new version. "In my opinion, if you want to recreate, you should work with the original artists and keep them in the loop. And if you are making any profit, then they also should get compensation for it," she concluded.

Meanwhile, the makers of Crew have not responded to Ila Arjun’s comments, as of now. Speaking of the film, directed by Rajesh Krishnan and starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon, it is slated to release on March 29.

