Coolie No 1: Varun Dhawan – Sara Ali Khan’s romantic comedy to be set in Bangkok

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan are all set to impress us with their kick ass chemistry in David Dhawan directorial Coolie No 1 remake! While the film is neither a sequel nor a remake of the original Govinda starrer, it is an adaptation of this classic. The film is set to release on Labour Day May 1, 2020 and preparation for this grand project has already begun!

David Dhawan is in Bangkok to finalise locations and a few things before the start of the shoot. This time around, the movie will be set in Thailand and Goa. The main premise of the film is basic…with the lead protagonist caught between his two heroines but there is a contemporary twist to the whole thing. Sara will play the main lead opposite Varun and that has led to a lot of excitement amongst the masses.

Varun is currently shooting for Remo D’souza’s Street Dancer 3D with Shraddha Kapoor and has been treating us with a lot of behind the scenes action from the sets.

