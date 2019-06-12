Akshay Kumar’s stunts in Sooryavanshi ups the Singham ante

The two most daring self-made action heroes of Bollywood are undoubtedly Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar. It, therefore, comes as no surprise to know that Akshay Kumar has decided to take the action in his forthcoming khaki actioner, Sooryavanshi a level above what Ajay Devgn has achieved in the same director Rohit Shetty’s Singham.

Says a source, “Akshay had a series of meetings with Rohit Shetty about the action. The only way it made sense to do one more cops franchise under Shetty’s direction was to give the audience the kind of action they had not seen before.”

Since comparisons with Singham are inevitable, Akshay will be attempting the kind of stunts that the audience has not seen Ajay Devgn do in the Singham franchise, or Ranveer Singh in Simmba.

“It isn’t an attempt to be one-up .It’s just to keep Rohit Shetty’s cop universe updated and on its toe,” says a source in the know.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Salman Khan continue to be the busiest Bollywood superstars

More Pages: Sooryavanshi Box Office Collection