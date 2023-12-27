comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 27.12.2023 | 2:16 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Dunki Animal Salaar Tiger 3 Joram Merry Christmas
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Producer Bhushan Kumar secures coveted spot in Variety500’s list of Global Media Influencers

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Producer Bhushan Kumar secures coveted spot in Variety500’s list of Global Media Influencers

en Bollywood News Producer Bhushan Kumar secures coveted spot in Variety500’s list of Global Media Influencers

This prestigious index recognizes the 500 most influential business leaders shaping the landscape of media and entertainment worldwide.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

In a testament to his unparalleled impact on the global media industry, Bhushan Kumar, the leader behind India's largest music label, T-Series, has been featured in the seventh annual edition of Variety500. This prestigious index recognizes the 500 most influential business leaders shaping the landscape of media and entertainment worldwide.

Producer Bhushan Kumar secures coveted spot in Variety500's list of Global Media Influencers

Producer Bhushan Kumar secures coveted spot in Variety500’s list of Global Media Influencers

sharing this illustrious list with luminaries such as Mukesh Ambani, Tom Cruise, Beyoncé, Shah Rukh Khan, Ekta Kapoor, Leonardo DiCaprio, S.S Rajamouli, and other distinguished personalities, Bhushan Kumar stands out as a trailblazer in the industry and is among the only 10 Indian names that made it to the coveted list.

The Variety report specifically mentions the success of T-Series in the Indian box office and a robust 100-film slate planned for the next three years, featuring anticipated titles such as The Diplomat, Metro In Dino, and the third installment of the iconic Aashiqui franchise, slated for 2024.

ALSO READ: Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Bhushan Kumar officially announce Animal sequel titled Animal Park

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

BREAKING: Triptii Dimri signed opposite…

Sukesh Chandrashekhar sent messages to…

Ranbir Kapoor donates Rs. 1 lakh for child…

Animal producer Pranay Reddy Vanga exposes…

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt share precious…

MEGA EXCLUSIVE: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt,…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification