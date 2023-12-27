This prestigious index recognizes the 500 most influential business leaders shaping the landscape of media and entertainment worldwide.

In a testament to his unparalleled impact on the global media industry, Bhushan Kumar, the leader behind India's largest music label, T-Series, has been featured in the seventh annual edition of Variety500. This prestigious index recognizes the 500 most influential business leaders shaping the landscape of media and entertainment worldwide.

Producer Bhushan Kumar secures coveted spot in Variety500’s list of Global Media Influencers

sharing this illustrious list with luminaries such as Mukesh Ambani, Tom Cruise, Beyoncé, Shah Rukh Khan, Ekta Kapoor, Leonardo DiCaprio, S.S Rajamouli, and other distinguished personalities, Bhushan Kumar stands out as a trailblazer in the industry and is among the only 10 Indian names that made it to the coveted list.

The Variety report specifically mentions the success of T-Series in the Indian box office and a robust 100-film slate planned for the next three years, featuring anticipated titles such as The Diplomat, Metro In Dino, and the third installment of the iconic Aashiqui franchise, slated for 2024.

ALSO READ: Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Bhushan Kumar officially announce Animal sequel titled Animal Park

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.