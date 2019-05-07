Tabu to reunite with Hum Saath Saath Hain co-star Saif Ali Khan in Jawani Jaaneman

Saif Ali Khan has a couple of projects in the pipeline including his co-production under Black Knight Films banner, Jawani Jaaneman. The film, helmed by Nitin Kakkar, will mark the debut of Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaia Furniturewala who is set to star as Saif’s daughter in the film. Besides them, another star joining the cast is versatile actress Tabu.

Tabu, who was last seen in critically acclaimed Andhadhun, is set to feature in yet another interesting role. After tapping into the comic roles in Biwi No 1 and Golmaal Again, the actress is once again returning with quirky and comic side with this film. It will be interesting to see her tap into the genre and reunite with her Hum Saath Saath Hain co-star Saif.

Confirming the same, Saif Ali Khan said that Tabu is a brilliant actor. Her part is absolutely funny on paper. She agreed to do the role and will make it even more hysterical. While he didn’t confirm whether their characters are romantically involved or not, it sure seems like an interesting role.

Jawani Jaaneman cast will head to London for 45-day schedule for the film. Producer Jay Shewakramani revealed that the director Nitin Kakkar had written the role keeping Tabu in mind. So, then the approached her and narrated the script, she readily agreed to do it. He said that she plays a special role in the film.

