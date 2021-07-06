Following Ae Dil Hai Mushkil that released five years ago, filmmaker Karan Johar is donning the director's hat again for his next movie titled Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. A day ago, he announced that he is going behind the camera again for the project. In a heartwarming video, that takes us through his directorial journey, Karan spoke about getting back to the director's chair. "This is the beginning of a new journey & my way back home - all at once. It's time to go back to my favourite place, it's time to create some eternal love stories from behind the lens. A very special story, truly immersed in the roots of love and family,” he wrote along with the video.

Bollywood Hungama was the first to reveal the title and cast of the upcoming family-centric movie. Starring Gully Boy pair Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead, the film's cast also includes Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles. Jaya, who has worked with Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Kal Ho Na Ho, plays Ranveer's grandmother whereas Dharmendra and Shabana play Alia's grandparents.

On Tuesday, Karan Johar announced, "Thrilled to get behind the lens with my favourite people in front of it! Presenting Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, headlined by none other than Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt and written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan & Sumit Roy."

Thrilled to get behind the lens with my favourite people in front of it! Presenting Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, headlined by none other than Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt and written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan & Sumit Roy. pic.twitter.com/vZzGbvv6nS — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 6, 2021

More Pages: Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.