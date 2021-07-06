Actor Scarlett Johannson returns in titular role of Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Kicking off the phase 4 of the movies later this weekend, it seems like the early reviews have not been great. True Detective star Stephen Dorff has criticized the movie and the actress in his recent interview.

In an interview with tabloid Independent, the 47-year-old actor said that he is embarrassed for the actress for starring in a garbage movie. He said, “I’m still looking for the good because I don’t want to be in Black Widow.”

‘True Detective’ actor said, “It looks like garbage to me. It looks like a bad video game. I’m embarrassed for those people. I’m embarrassed for Scarlett! I’m sure she got paid five, seven million bucks, but I’m embarrassed for her. I don’t want to be in those movies. I really don’t. I’ll find that kid director that’s going to be the next Kubrick and I’ll act for him instead.:

Black Widow will release in the United States of America on July 7 in theatres and on Disney+ with Premier Access, simultaneously. The film was delayed three times from an original May 2020 release date due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In Black Widow, Natasha Romanoff confronts the darker parts of her ledger when a dangerous conspiracy with ties to her past arises. Pursued by a force that will stop at nothing to bring her down, Natasha must deal with her history as a spy and the broken relationships left in her wake long before she became an Avenger.

Directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige, the movie stars Scarlett Johansson reprising her role as Natasha Romanoff. Florence Pugh stars as Yelena Belova, David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov aka Red Guardian, and Rachel Weisz as Melina Vostokoff. The action-packed spy thriller will launch in Indian theaters on July 9, 2021, in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

