Karan Johar is all set to direct another film five years after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.And no, Ranbir Kapoor is not part of the proposed magnum opus. Ranveer Singh is.

The Karan Johar directorial to be announced tomorrow, Tuesday at 11 am will see Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra coming together for the second time after Mardon Wali Baat in 1988. They were supposed to do a spy thriller titled Bichchoo in the 1970s directed by Sai Paranjpye which never took off.

Says a very reliable source, “Karan’s film is about family values and love, in that order. It’s called Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and features Ranveer and Alia as Rocky and Rani. Shabanaji and Dharamji will play Alia’s grandparents. Jayaji who has worked with Karan before in Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham and Kal Ho Na Ho plays Ranveer Singh’s grandmother.”

The source further adds, “Karan is looking forward to directing two of the most powerful actresses of Hindi cinema together for the first time. Jayaji and Shabanaji have some really intense scenes together. As for Ranveer and Alia, they are excited to be together after Gully Boy.”

