Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 20.05.2019 | 10:35 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
De De Pyaar De Student Of The Year 2 India’s Most Wanted Bharat Kabir Singh
follow us on

CONFIRMED: Alia Bhatt’s Sadak 2 to release on July 10, 2020

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Mahesh Bhatt’s directorial Sadak 2 which has Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles is set to release on July 10 next year. The intense prep for this movie has already begun and it has all the elements to be a complete blockbuster. The whole star cast comprises Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur. This movie marks Mahesh’s return as a director after decades. The movie is produced by Mukesh Bhatt, co-produced by Sakshi Bhatt and Fox Star Studios.

CONFIRMED Alia Bhatt’s Sadak 2 to release on July 10, 2020

The makers tweeted, “The roads will intersect once again. Sadak2 in cinemas on July 10, 2020.” The shooting commended on May 18 onwards with Alia and Sanjay Dutt. While the initial portions will be shot in Mumbai, soon the unit will over on to different regions of the country to film rest of the movie.

Sadak 2 has to antagonists: Makarand Deshpande and Gulshan Grover. Deshpande will play a God Man in the movie. Mahesh Bhatt revealed that Alia will have a tryst with a fake godman who runs an ashram in the movie. Dutt will be by her side and Grover plays an important role in the movie.

Currently, Alia is working on her first south film RRR and will soon work with Salman Khan for Inshallah.

Also Read: Sadak 2 – Here’s what Alia Bhatt has to say about Mahesh Bhatt as the director!

More Pages: Sadak 2 Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Would Bharat be the lengthiest film of…

BREAKING: NCW sends notice to Vivek Oberoi…

Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma to be cast…

Huma Qureshi lashes out a media report for…

EXCLUSIVE: What’s brewing with the Khans?…

Dabangg 3: Salman Khan – Mouni Roy to shoot…

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Latest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification