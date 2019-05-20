CONFIRMED: Alia Bhatt’s Sadak 2 to release on July 10, 2020

Mahesh Bhatt’s directorial Sadak 2 which has Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles is set to release on July 10 next year. The intense prep for this movie has already begun and it has all the elements to be a complete blockbuster. The whole star cast comprises Sanjay Dutt, Pooja Bhatt, Alia Bhatt and Aditya Roy Kapur. This movie marks Mahesh’s return as a director after decades. The movie is produced by Mukesh Bhatt, co-produced by Sakshi Bhatt and Fox Star Studios.

The makers tweeted, “The roads will intersect once again. Sadak2 in cinemas on July 10, 2020.” The shooting commended on May 18 onwards with Alia and Sanjay Dutt. While the initial portions will be shot in Mumbai, soon the unit will over on to different regions of the country to film rest of the movie.

Sadak 2 has to antagonists: Makarand Deshpande and Gulshan Grover. Deshpande will play a God Man in the movie. Mahesh Bhatt revealed that Alia will have a tryst with a fake godman who runs an ashram in the movie. Dutt will be by her side and Grover plays an important role in the movie.

Currently, Alia is working on her first south film RRR and will soon work with Salman Khan for Inshallah.

More Pages: Sadak 2 Box Office Collection