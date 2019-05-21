Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 21.05.2019 | 8:43 AM IST

Imran Khan and Avantika Malik END their 8-year-old marriage?

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Delhi Belly actor Imran Khan seems to have parted ways with his wife Avantika Malik. According to the reports, the couple has started living separately. It is touted that though they have not gone the legal way with regard to their separation, Avantika has sure left Imran’s home in Pali Hill, Bandra with their daughter Imara. While Imran has nothing going on career-wise, it is sad to hear that he is facing some challenging times in his marriage too.

While both Imran and Avantika have refused to comment on this, rumours are rife that they do not stay together anymore. Only time will tell if they are able to resolve their differences or no. But currently, they want to take a break from their marriage.

Meanwhile, Avantika’s Instagram account is filled with self-love quotes and pictures with her daughter. There are no images with Imran and that is a major clue. Although, she has shared a picture of Imran’s mamu jaan Aamir Khan along with his daughter Ira a few months ago.

Imran and Avantika had their daughter in 2014. Everything was fine between them, then. Imran’s last release was Katti Batti with Kanga

EXCLUSIVE: Aamir Khan offers Imran Khan a comeback role in Mahabharat

 

