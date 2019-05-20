Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 20.05.2019 | 10:35 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
De De Pyaar De Student Of The Year 2 India’s Most Wanted Bharat Kabir Singh
follow us on

BREAKING: NCW sends notice to Vivek Oberoi for his offensive meme on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, while he refuses to apologize

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Vivek Oberoi is in the news once and for all the wrong reasons. Early in the day, she shared a meme on Aishwarya Rai Bachchan which indicated his failed relationship with him and also took a dig at Salman Khan, who was linked to her in the past, and Abhishek Bachchan who is her husband and father of her daughter Aaradhya. Vivek posted this meme which was made in reference of Lok Sabha 2019 election results. He had tweeted, “Haha! creative! No politics here… just life.”

While the Twitter users and celebs slammed Vivek for this act, now the National Commission of Women have sent notice to the PM Narendra Modi biopic actor. In response to the notice, he tweeted, “I don’t think I have done anything wrong. What’s wrong in it? Somebody tweeted a meme and I laughed at it.”

Vivek further gave a statement to ANI, “I don’t know why people are making a huge issue out of it. Someone had sent me a meme which made fun of me. I laughed on it&I appreciated the person for his creativity. If someone mocks at you, you should not take it seriously.”

He further said, “Those in the meme don’t have a problem, but everyone else has. Kaam karne jaate hain nahi non-issues ke upar netagiri shuru kar dete hain. Didi put someone behind bars for a meme, people are I be put behind bars too. They couldn’t stop my film, now they are trying this.”

The NCW called out Oberoi for his ‘crass and disgusting’ act and also slammed him for sharing the meme which had Aishwarya’s minor daughter in it. Vivek , in response to this, said, “: I’m waiting for National Commission for Women, State Commission for Women. I’d like to meet them, I’ll also like to explain myself because I don’t think I have done anything wrong.”

Also Read: Vivek Oberoi just shared a meme on his past relationship triangle with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan leaving us all shook!

Tags : , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Would Bharat be the lengthiest film of…

CONFIRMED: Alia Bhatt’s Sadak 2 to release…

Anurag Basu directorial Life In A… Metro’s…

Salman Khan and Aayush Sharma to be cast…

Huma Qureshi lashes out a media report for…

EXCLUSIVE: What’s brewing with the Khans?…

Rate this article
Make favorite
Upcoming Movies
Latest Movie Reviews
Movie Review Videos
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Box Office
Latest News
Top Photos
Latest Videos
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification