A resident of Indore, Madhya Pradesh, had recently lodged a complaint against Vicky Kaushal for the alleged illegal use of his number plate in a movie. The complaint was filed after pictures of the actor riding a bike during a shoot with Sara Ali Khan went viral on social media.

Complainant Jai Singh Yadav told ANI that the number plate used on the vehicle belongs to him. "I don't know if the film unit is aware of it but this is illegal. They can't use my number plate without permission. I have given a memorandum at the station. Action should be taken in the matter," he said.

However, the police have clarified that there was nothing illegal about the matter as the said bike and number plate belonged to a member from the production house. Reportedly, it was a case of misunderstanding as confusion was created because of a bolt that made number 1 look like 4.

Talking to reporters, Rajendra Soni, sub-inspector of Bangangan who was probing the matter said, "During the investigation of the number plate, we found out that all misunderstanding was caused by the bolt fixed on the number plate. Due to that bolt, the number one is looking like number four. The number used in the movie sequence belongs to the movie production. Hence nothing illegal had been found out in our investigation".

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal who had returned to Mumbai briefly to celebrate New Year with Katrina Kaif has returned to Indore to continue shooting for Laxman Utekar's upcoming film.

