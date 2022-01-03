comscore

Ekta Kapoor reveals she has tested positive for Covid-19 ‘despite taking all precautions’

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Producer Ekta Kapoor has tested positive for COVID-19 despite taking all precautions. With the coronavirus numbers once again surging in the country, government bodies have asked everyone to take as many precautions as possible!

Ekta Kapoor reveals she has tested positive for Covid-19 ‘despite taking all precautions’

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, Ekta wrote a post informing everyone of her diagnosis and requested those who came in contact with her, to get tested as well. Ekta Kapoor’s full post read, “Despite taking all the precautions, I have tested Covid positive. I am fine and I request everyone who has come in contact with me to please test themselves.”

Actor Vikrant Massey posted, “Wishing you a speedy recovery. Sending tons of love and hugs.” Hina Khan, Arslan Goni, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Gautami Kapoor, Shweta Tiwari, Mouni Roy, Aly Goni, among others wished her speedy recovery.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Erk❤️rek (@ektarkapoor)

The news comes in after John Abraham, his wife Priya Runchal, Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi, Rhea Kapoor, Shilpa Shirodkar tested positive for COVID-19.

ALSO READ: Ekta Kapoor is all set to bring back Naagin series with season 6, says ‘world is changing’

