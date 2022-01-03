comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 03.01.2022 | 12:08 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
83 Pushpa Atrangi Re Jersey RRR Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui
follow us on

Kumar Mangat Pathak to make Raid 2 on perfume merchant Piyush Jain’s raid; reveals details

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Producer Kumar Mangat Pathak on Tuesday announced the sequel to his 2018 film Raid titled Raid 2. The filmmaker has confirmed that the sequel of the film will be based on the real-life story of perfume merchant Piyush Jain. The film will showcase the visuals of multiple raids that took place at the houses and factories of Piyush Jain in Kanpur and Kannauj.

Pathak made the announcement during a panel discussion at the first edition of the three-day Kashi Film Festival in Varanasi. Pathak, known for backing films like Drishyam and Khuda Haafiz, said he had made up his mind to make Raid-2 which will also show money coming out of the walls as it happened at Jain's house.

Apart from that, Pathak also spoke to a tabloid and said that the script is almost prepared. The script is about an arrogant politician who gets his due, and his subsequent fall from grace. The story will follow up his journey of being a common man who rises to power to become one of the wealthiest politicians of India to the raids at his properties. The sequel will also take the viewers to the adventures of senior income tax officer Amay Patnaik [played by Ajay Devgn]. In the film, Ajay will be seen reducing the politician to the stature of the common man.

ALSO READ:Sequel to Ajay Devgn starrer Raid to be made on the real life story of Kanpur based perfume trader Piyush Jain

More Pages: Raid 2 Box Office Collection , Raid 2 Movie Review

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

BTS' SUGA recovers from COVID-19; he says he…

John Abraham and his wife Priya Runchal test…

Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and…

Complaint filed against Vicky Kaushal for…

Haryana shuts down cinema halls in five…

Kajal Aggarwal is pregnant, husband Gautam…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification