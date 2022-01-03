Producer Kumar Mangat Pathak on Tuesday announced the sequel to his 2018 film Raid titled Raid 2. The filmmaker has confirmed that the sequel of the film will be based on the real-life story of perfume merchant Piyush Jain. The film will showcase the visuals of multiple raids that took place at the houses and factories of Piyush Jain in Kanpur and Kannauj.

Pathak made the announcement during a panel discussion at the first edition of the three-day Kashi Film Festival in Varanasi. Pathak, known for backing films like Drishyam and Khuda Haafiz, said he had made up his mind to make Raid-2 which will also show money coming out of the walls as it happened at Jain's house.

Apart from that, Pathak also spoke to a tabloid and said that the script is almost prepared. The script is about an arrogant politician who gets his due, and his subsequent fall from grace. The story will follow up his journey of being a common man who rises to power to become one of the wealthiest politicians of India to the raids at his properties. The sequel will also take the viewers to the adventures of senior income tax officer Amay Patnaik [played by Ajay Devgn]. In the film, Ajay will be seen reducing the politician to the stature of the common man.

