Colors TV issues an apology with regards to Jaan Kumar Sanu’s comments on Marathi language in Bigg Boss 14

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Another controversy regarding Bigg Boss 14 unfolds. Jaan Kumar Sanu was recently seen commenting on Marathi language and that has irked the political parties Shiv Sena and MNS. The political parties released a statement that demanded an apology in 24 hours from the channel as well as the contestant and they threatened to shut down the shoot if they failed to do so. Jaan Kumar Sanu was seen speaking to a fellow contestant and said that they should not speak to him in Marathi if they wish to have a conversation with him.

Colors TV issues an apology with regards to Jaan Kumar Sanu's comments on Marathi language in Bigg Boss 14

He further said that he finds the language annoying and if she has the courage then she should speak to him in Hindi. The political parties did not take this well and Aadesh Bandekar, the secretary of Shiv Sena and the head of the party’s Chitrapat Sena tweeted, “बिग बॉस च्या व्यवस्थापनाने व ह्या व्यक्ती ने महाराष्ट्राची व मराठी जनतेची त्वरित माफी मागावी ज्यानी हे कृत्य केले त्याची तातडीने हकालपट्टी करावी... अशी बदनामी करणाऱ्यांची चित्रीकरण परवानगी महाराष्ट्र शासनाने रद्द करावी... शिवसेना चित्रपट सेना”.

Post which, Colors channel issued an apology regarding the same and wrote, “We at COLORS apologise for the remarks in relation to Marathi language made on Bigg Boss episode aired on Tuesday, 27th October. We had no intentions of hurting the sentiments of the people of Maharashtra.”

Take a look at both their tweets.

Also Read: Jaan Kumar Sanu’s mother Rita Bhattacharya reacts to Rahul Vaidya’s nepotism jibe on Bigg Boss 14

