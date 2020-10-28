Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 28.10.2020 | 8:05 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Khaali Peeli Laxmmi Bomb Bellbottom Sooryavanshi Atrangi Re
follow us on

Union Minister and former actress Smriti Irani tests positive for COVID-19

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Union Minister and former actress Smriti Irani on Wednesday said she has tested positive for COVID-19. She took to Twitter to inform the same and requested all those who came in her contact to get tested.

Union Minister and former actress Smriti Irani tests positive for COVID-19

“It is rare for me to search for words while making an announcement; hence here’s me keeping it simple — I’ve tested positive for #COVID and would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest,” Irani tweeted.


Smriti Irani who is a part of the Narendra Modi-led government was last seen campaigning for the Bharatiya Janata Party in Bihar.

Smriti Irani is currently the Union Minister of Women and Child Development. Before entering politics she was a well known face on television with her performance as Tulsi in the show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

ALSO READ: Smriti Irani shares her first scene with Sudha Shivpuri aka Baa from Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

Tags : , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Shraddha Kapoor to play Bollywood's newest…

Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra to star in…

Nushrratt Bharuccha, Omkar Kapoor, Sohum…

Deepika Padukone's manager Karishma Prakash…

Alia Bhatt follows Katrina Kaif; invests an…

Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda starrer…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2020 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification