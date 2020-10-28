Union Minister and former actress Smriti Irani on Wednesday said she has tested positive for COVID-19. She took to Twitter to inform the same and requested all those who came in her contact to get tested.

“It is rare for me to search for words while making an announcement; hence here’s me keeping it simple — I’ve tested positive for #COVID and would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest,” Irani tweeted.

It is rare for me to search for words while making an announcement; hence here’s me keeping it simple — I’ve tested positive for #COVID and would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest ???? — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) October 28, 2020



Smriti Irani who is a part of the Narendra Modi-led government was last seen campaigning for the Bharatiya Janata Party in Bihar.

Smriti Irani is currently the Union Minister of Women and Child Development. Before entering politics she was a well known face on television with her performance as Tulsi in the show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

ALSO READ: Smriti Irani shares her first scene with Sudha Shivpuri aka Baa from Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.