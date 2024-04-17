Get ready for a celestial odyssey with COLORS' latest offering, Laxmi Narayan - Sukh Saamarthya Santoolan. As the auspicious month of Chaitra dawns, the channel invites viewers to immerse themselves in the divine saga of the universe's ideal couple, Laxmi and Narayan. Enriched with the belief - 'Har Ghar Mein Hain Laxmi Narayan', this mythological masterpiece beckons the audiences to traverse the pathway to sukh (happiness), saamarthya (competence), and santoolan (balance) for abundance and spiritual fulfillment.

Colors announces Laxmi Narayan; mythological show to go on air from April 22

Chaitra Maas symbolizes renewal, rejuvenation, and the genesis of new beginnings. Embodying these timeless themes, the epic saga captures the journey of the divine couple, guardians of harmony and prosperity, as they sustain the very fabric of existence. Within this grand narrative, lie the secrets of abundance and eternal wisdom.

Iss Chaitra maas ki hogi shubh shuruwaat. Chaitra, the inaugural month of the Hindu lunar calendar has great significance within the Hindu culture. As it heralds the onset of the new year across many Indian regions, it brings forth a time ripe for renewal, revitalization, and spiritual enlightenment. The show brings the viewers a chance to step into the realm of fresh starts and boundless possibilities with a message that resonates with contemporary life – ‘Har Ghar Mein Hain Laxmi Narayan’. It highlights Laxmi's indispensable role in inspiring Narayan to tackle challenges and harmonize the universe.

Through the enchanting stories and symbolism of Laxmi and Narayan's divine relationship, viewers are invited to explore the timeless wisdom and principles that define a harmonious partnership. The show underlines the intricacies of their mutual respect, shared goals, and spiritual harmony, and viewers are presented with valuable insights and lessons on nurturing a fulfilling and balanced relationship. With each episode, the show unveils the hidden treasures of love, devotion, and unity, empowering viewers to seek and embrace the qualities that make an ideal couple.

Mark your calendars for the premiere of ‘Laxmi Narayan’ on April 22nd, airing every Monday to Friday at 10:00 pm only on COLORS!

